Let banks in India remain off limits for industrial houses

What is puzzling, and this is something Rajan and Acharya also point out, is that though four of the five group members opposed the entry of large corporates as promoters of banks, it finds place in the report (albeit with caveats). This is completely at variance with the normal practice of the majority view carrying the day. Going by convention, and central banks are nothing if not conventional, one would have expected the report to urge a continuation of the ban on the entry of corporate houses to banking, with the member in favour of relaxation submitting a note of dissent, at best.