Let Canada’s model of land monetization inspire ours

Of the above four, land is a significant tangible asset and its monetization would be the most feasible option to generate revenue. The 13th Finance Commission had also laid down the importance of proper use of land held by states, the Centre and CPSEs/PSUs. Nevertheless, now that the government has introduced a policy framework for its monetization, we have a long way to go in doing it. Land is scattered all over India and there is no official record of how much is available that is not being used.