Let everyone speak but logic should ultimately prevail

Here is the latest from the woke world. Some hospitals in the United Kingdom have begun using the term “chestfeeding" instead of “breastfeeding" in an attempt to be more inclusive of transgender people. The original cue came from a study published in 2016 in the journal Pediatrics by two medical researchers from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, who argued that the promotion of breastfeeding as the “natural" way to feed a child has many negative societal effects: “(It) may be ethically problematic, and, even more troublingly, it may bolster this belief that ‘natural’ approaches are presumptively healthier".