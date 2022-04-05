Let global principles guide messaging interoperability

If end-to-end encrypted services like WhatsApp and Signal have to mandatorily inter-operate with other messaging services (including those not encrypted in the same way), it is almost certain that they will not be able to provide the same level of privacy as they did before. For many users, given their personal circumstances and the sensitivity of their discussions, these privacy guarantees are an absolute necessity. Not only will they not be able to continue to use these services once interoperability is made mandatory, it may be impossible for anyone to offer secure communications at a global scale. In addition, features specifically designed to work without affecting the basic privacy guarantee of these systems—spam detection, identification of prohibited speech, etc.—will not be able to function, since they cannot be implemented if messages are shared with other services.