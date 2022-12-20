Let our learning curve be hybrid, holistic and hyper-personalized

Increased inclusivity in the learning ecosystem: One of the most important trends of 2023 to look forward to will be the integration of previously excluded student communities into mainstream learning with technology. This effort towards inclusive and accessible digital learning is also enshrined in NEP 2020, making way for children with physical or learning disabilities, those on the neurodivergent spectrum, or who come from underserved communities to receive learning opportunities in languages of their choice and curriculums crafted for their unique needs and abilities. With an estimated 900 million internet users in India by 2025, the opportunity to bring children who are on the fringes of education into the mainstream is huge.

