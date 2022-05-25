Let practitioners set the agenda for research in fields of action

First, they must adequately prioritize their contribution to such research. Of the hundreds of such organizations that I am familiar with, too few even try to do so. They have good reasons. Limited bandwidth, almost no financial support, and just the daily struggle in their messy reality to get their work done stymies their other intentions and efforts. Like all significant changes, any such efforts by these organizations are difficult. But practitioner organizations could be energized by the real possibility that if they engage with such research, their contribution to society would be manifold more. Second, they need to build productive collaborations with organizations that have research capacity. If they try, they will certainly find a few enlightened research organizations that do not sit atop an ivory-tower but are willing to battle shoulder-to-shoulder in the heat and dust of our country.