Let RBI rate decisions get some sunlight and fresh air

Patel’s appointment as RBI governor coincided with the appointment of the first ever MPC, and he presided over 14 MPC meetings. Its sequence of rate actions is interesting: a 25 basis points rate cut to 6.25% in October 2016 to mark the MPC’s first outing (soon after Patel took over from Raghuram Rajan), no action for the next four meetings, a second cut to 6% in August 2017, then stasis for another four meetings, then two successive rate hikes (in June and August 2018, taking the rate back to 6.5%), and then no change in the next two meetings till Patel resigned in December 2018. During this period, there were only three dissenters: Ravindra H. Dholakia who demanded deeper rate cuts five times, RBI’s deputy governor Michael Patra (executive director then) who once voted for status quo when rates were reduced and twice demanded increases, and Chetan Ghate who voted for an increase once when the MPC settled for no change.