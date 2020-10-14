Let’s call out pantomime artists masquerading as TV reporters

Seeing that reporter jump around like an uncontrollable yo-yo, as if he needed to use facilities that were locked with their key missing, made me wonder if he was auditioning for a circus. But even circuses have standards. The speed with which that effervescent bundle of energy moved was impressive, and he may even have a bright future as a pizza delivery guy, it seems, ever-ready to avoid traffic lights to meet his target. Our man was after a scoop that neither existed, nor would anyone have cared about had the media focused on stories that really matter—the appalling rape and murder of a Dalit woman (and its cover-up attempt), the country’s collapsing economy, the astonishing spread of the covid pandemic, the continued detention of human rights activists and intellectuals, with many implicated in an incredible conspiracy. But he, his network and its immediate rivals are after ratings—that’s assuming these are calculated in a fair manner. And since Nero was once invoked by the Indian Supreme Court, it is useful to think of another Roman metaphor: The rulers may not provide bread, but their cheerleaders will provide the circus.