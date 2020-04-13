Opinion | Let’s mobilize the funds we need to secure the country’s future

The English word triage owes its origin to the French word “trier", which means to sort. The word gained currency during World War I in the sense of grouping patients for hospitalization and treatment based on the severity of their injuries and the likelihood of their survival. Given the limited availability of trained staff, hospital beds, and medical equipment, the public health response to covid-19 has required triaging to test, filter, sort and process suspected cases.

The immediate economic response to the covid crisis has been to provide relief. This has been a mix of generalized responses of lower interest rates, greater liquidity and extended deadlines, combined with targeted income gap support to individuals and to micro, small and medium enterprises. While triaging should continue for relief and income gap assurances, the economic response will have to morph into a grand post-covid reconstruction programme.

In my earlier column (We Should Tap Foreign Funds For An Indian ‘Marshall Plan’), I introduced the idea that India’s double trouble will need both, a banking sector revitalization plan (BSRP) akin to the US Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) that followed the global financial crisis, and an infrastructure and works programme (IWP) akin to the Marshall Plan that followed in Europe after World War II. Beyond these two large-scale government-led initiatives, the government should accept the role of the private sector and enable it to do its job. The private sector, with a profit motive, is best equipped to parse market information and organize itself to solve problems. Governments often misinterpret a major crisis as a licence to interfere in markets and pricing.

A BSRP is required because the banking system has been gummed up with excess non-performing assets (NPAs) under capitalization and a governance model that has not been able to separate government ownership from government involvement in management. This has resulted in anaemic credit and banks retreating into a risk shell. The banking system is integral to the supply chain of money and credit that will need to flow into the Indian economy.

An IWP is required to create the enabling footprint in electricity, roads, bridges, ports, railways, water and telecommunication, while at the same time providing employment opportunities to scores of people. This is the right time to triage India’s ₹102 trillion ($ 1.3 trillion) National Investment Plan (NIP) that was announced but remains largely a paper exercise. Making a prioritized version of the NIP work in an accelerated fashion will provide both a kick-start and continued momentum to the economy.

In my view, these two programmes will require 5-10% of GDP ($150-300 billion) in financing over the next two years. The financing is the trickiest part to get right because India enters this double-trouble crisis in a rather weak position with sub-par economic growth, a high combined fiscal deficit, and balance sheet crises in financial services, telecommunication and power distribution, apart from weak employment generation and low corporate profits. The factors in our favour are the low price of oil, which cuts the import bill substantially, and a significant foreign exchange reserve base that can be used to mitigate excess volatility in the rupee. Record harvests have resulted in a substantial stock-pile of food grains.

At first glance, India’s fiscal room is limited because we are already at the margin and any large-scale printing of money may jeopardize its credit rating. A revision of this rating below investment grade will have adverse consequences. However, a packaged set of programmes that addresses the capital requirements as well as puts in place a governance mechanism that ensures reform could serve to mitigate the country’s credit rating risk. The broad outline to follow for governance is already spelt out in the PJ Nayak committee report of 2014. Vijay Kelkar and Ajay Shah have articulated a brilliant plan to move the goods and services tax (GST) into a single low rate with a universal base by drawing petroleum products (while oil prices are low) and coal into the system. This would put money in the hands of households, while structurally achieving the goal of a single rate system. Given the hitherto low use of international finance by the Indian government, we can raise about $50-75 billion in international bond markets. A dollar interest rate of 7% for a long-term sovereign bond would be attractive in the context of a world where bonds from countries representing a third of global output are trading with negative yields. A $10-20 billion sleeve of those bonds, with an additional 1% or 2% in interest, say, could be issued to the Indian diaspora, a group that has been a rock of support for India over the years. Another idea is to create a special purpose vehicle with equity from global pension funds, leveraged with bilateral development credit from countries like Japan. Combined with governance reforms and a liquidity preference return to the investors, this could be an attractive way to finance the BSRP.

To get this done, we will need the political will, convening power and coordination talent. We will need to cross ideological lines and call upon our most talented sons and daughters. If done right, we can turn a crisis into an opportunity.

PS: “Jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi," protect lives and livelihoods, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the second part of a 2-part series on post-pandemic relief and reconstruction

Narayan Ramachandran is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at livemint.com/avisiblehand