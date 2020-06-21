Opinion | Let’s not confuse strong leadership with a strong leader

A bit of nostalgia may not be out of place in times of a pandemic, lockdown and social distancing. Time was—it seems a while ago, though it’s only three months—when people still visited physical bookshops and browsed through rows of bookshelves. In many of these stores, a particular shelf attracted unusually more patrons: management self-help books, especially those focused on leadership. There seemed to be a keen, innate desire to learn its ropes. Books with titles like On Becoming A Leader, Harvard Business Review on Leadership, The One Minute Manager or The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People would fly off the shelf, giving readers hope of picking up tips on the fast-track to leadership.