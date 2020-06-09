Opinion | Let’s not rush to judgement on the country’s corona response

The need for humility, whether among economists or pandemic “experts" or epidemiologists, should be apparent from the way so many have changed their tune. Fiscal conservatives have become aggressive Keynesians, it seems. Those who always valued lives over livelihoods appear to be letting thousands die (US, most of Europe). America went to war over 3,000 lives of New Yorkers lost in the Twin Towers attack; now the same New York City has counted over 10 times that number of deaths from coronavirus, and the nation is divided—of all things—over race. The same drug administrations that took years to clear a single vaccine are now doing backflips to give any covid vaccine with a snowball’s chance of success in hell a free pass toward human trials.