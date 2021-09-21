Let technology enablers guide e-commerce regulation

Today’s telephone systems use packet-switched networks, the same technology that powers email communication. This technology breaks messages down into smaller packets, each with its own header that contains essential information about the message—where it is from, where it’s going and where it lies in the sequence of all the other packets that comprise the message. All these packets are dumped into the internet and allowed to bounce about from node to node in the general direction of their intended recipient. Every packet is free to take its own route, but no matter what path they all take, they will inevitably land up, more often than not, at their destination where the recipient’s computer reassembles them into a coherent message for the intended recipient.