Let the third crisis of capitalism concentrate our minds

It is that time of the year to renew resolve and hope. But although the world has left the deadly covid pandemic behind, 2023 will begin more with a sense of foreboding than hope. A raging war has left millions of Ukrainians without power in the bitterly cold European winter, and threatens to turn nuclear. It has compounded supply chain disruptions and the fiscal aftershock of covid by sending energy and food prices, and in their wake, inflation, spiralling up. The resultant monetary tightening in advanced countries threatens to end in recession. Its spillovers are undermining the prospects of emerging markets. The growing geopolitical rivalry between the US and China presages a new cold war, weakening an international trading system that lay behind the rapid economic expansion of the last few decades. All this is set against falling growth from the ageing of societies and growing fears from an inability to address catastrophic climate change effectively. This confluence of crises has spawned a new term, ‘polycrisis’.

