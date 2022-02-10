Let the wisdom of crowds help stem fake posts on social media

One way is to harness the phenomenon known as ‘the wisdom of crowds’. If you ask enough independent sources a tough question—like how deep the Pacific Ocean is at its deepest point—people converge on the right answer. But social media misguides our crowd-seeking compasses. Crowd-sourcing only works when each person is thinking independently. On social media, users get cues that lead to mobbing and fake accounts or automated ‘bots’ can give the illusion that vast crowds are impressed or outraged by a news item. “It’s not necessarily that [users] don’t care about accuracy. But instead, it’s that the social media context just distracts them and they forget to think about whether it’s accurate or not before they decide to share it," David Rand, a professor of management science and cognitive sciences at MIT.