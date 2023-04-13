Let us fund civil society organizations for the long haul5 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Donors must commit long term funds if a real difference must be made to people being helped out
Donors must commit long term funds if a real difference must be made to people being helped out
Most donors’ horizons of time and their roles have narrowed over the past two-three decades, with some notable exceptions. An unreal expectation of having strong civil society organizations (CSOs) without supporting their overheads, which I wrote about in my last column, is one manifestation of this narrowing. The other is a reluctance to commit long-term funding.