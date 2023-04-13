Let us fund civil society organizations for the long haul

The intervention kind of work usually takes 5 years, and often 7, to make any notable difference even at the modest scale of few villages or urban communities. Why is that so? For many reasons, including the time taken to mobilize a CSO team with adequate capacity, gain the trust of communities, develop a shared understanding of the specifics and complexity of the issue to be taken up, enable the first few changes, tackle inevitable resistance, spread those changes, sustain them through cycles of disillusionment and failure, and more. Changes in human behaviour and communities are very slow processes that are neither predictable nor bereft of unintended consequences and complications. From our observation of hundreds of such projects, 5 years is the shortest time frame to make any real difference with well managed interventions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}