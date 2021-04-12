Let us not succumb to a second wave of jitters over the economy

In the same conversation, economist Dharmakriti Joshi pointed out that the economic impact might be less severe than the first time around, and he cited the example of manufacturing activity in the US and Europe holding up despite their strong second wave. He is right. We have one year of learning behind us. That is why deaths are not the same as they were last year and India does not have a hospital-bed shortage everywhere. Localized lockdowns will hurt, but might shave no more than a few basis points off the economy’s growth rate. The government’s assumptions on economic growth and tax buoyancy when it presented its budget for 2021-22 were far more conservative than those of the private sector. This means it has scope for some stimulus without jeopardizing those numbers. Note that vaccination is proceeding apace. Therefore, there is a good case to be made that this wave’s economic impact would be confined to the first quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

