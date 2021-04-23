Let us re-envision our cities for resilience in the wake of covid

Moreover, in order to increase the quality of life for every Indian, and give everyone access to public services and social-protection schemes, we must serve people where they live and work. This is increasingly in our urban agglomerations. Satellite data and various estimates suggest that India’s urbanization rate is already anywhere between 50% and 65%. Getting urbanization right will also help address climate and environmental risks. Studies show that compact, connected and well- coordinated cities that design public spaces and transportation systems that suit pedestrians, rather than cars, are more productive and inclusive and also cleaner and safer than unplanned, sprawling and resource-intensive cities.