Let us reconsider the way that economic welfare is measured

Let me begin with a confession. I come from a Hayekian persuasion in neo-classical economics. It is in the spirit of exploration and learning that I invite you to heterodox ideas in my columns. Since the mid 1940s, the preferred indicator for global prosperity has been growth in gross domestic product (GDP) and its close cousin GDP per capita. Noble laureate Simon Kuznets proposed the modern revival of GDP as a measure of the market value of all final goods and services produced during a specific time period. Kuznets presciently pointed out that “with quantitative measurements especially, the definiteness of the result suggests, often misleadingly, a precision and simplicity in the outlines of the object measured". Even though Kuznets was careful to point out its limitations, it was adopted as the benchmark of growth and welfare at the Bretton Woods conference of 1944, and has remained so ever since.