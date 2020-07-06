Opinion | Let us rethink limited liability and tax deductions on interest

Top of the list is the monetary policy framework. However, monetary policy is beyond the pale now. It will meet with its eventual comeuppance and will be consigned to the dustbins of history, heaped with scorn and condemnation. The other policy is the deductibility of interest payments from taxable income. It not only encourages debt but also erodes the tax base. At a time when current and future demands on the government to support the weaker sections of society are rising, the deductibility of interest from taxable income deserves a serious reconsideration. This deductibility was first permitted for banks in Britain since borrowing was a business necessity for an institution whose business is leverage on both sides of the balance sheet. Soon, it spread to non-financial entities. That is how it got entrenched. Then, it got extended to mortgage interest payments. There is no obvious logic to this deductibility.