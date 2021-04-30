Let’s aim for affordable and sustainable corona testing

Here, we list several ways to reduce the cost of the RT-PCR test. First, our analysis in an upcoming study titled Drivers of improving cost efficiency of covid-19 testing in India suggests that procuring testing consumables through a consolidated and pooled procurement mechanism, in which a central agency negotiates with different sellers and provides the product to all buyers at a uniform and much lower cost, can potentially reduce the unit cost of testing in the public sector by over 40%. Second, by our estimates, pooled testing (mixing several samples in a batch and then testing the lot) can bring down the unit cost of testing for public labs by over 50%. Third, combining pooled testing with consolidated procurement can bring down the unit cost of testing by an additional 15%. Thus, by implementing just these two strategies, the cost of an RT-PCR test can be reduced by over 60%. Fourth, optimizing processes, using a lab network for apt load balancing, and efficient sample collection and transportation protocols could help obtain further cost reductions. Last, our testing system needs to be incentive compatible for the private sector’s active engagement. The active participation of private labs would reduce the burden on public infrastructure and foster a competitive ecosystem, hence further lowering the cost of testing.