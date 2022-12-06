Let’s assure the global labour market a better recovery

However, there is still a lot more we can do. India’s G20 presidency presents an opportunity to take stock of the situation, assess the intensity of these challenges, and renew our commitments at both the national and international level. As per fresh figures, in spite of a robust recovery, the total number of hours worked, globally, continues to be 1.5% below pre-covid levels. This is equivalent to a deficit of almost 40 million full-time jobs. Additionally, there are growing divergences within the international labour market as well. For instance, ‘High skilled, high paying’ occupations have experienced a stronger recovery in comparison to the ‘low and medium skilled’ jobs like those of service providers and sales workers. These developments directly contribute to the growing disparity between groups, with poor and disadvantaged sections getting poorer and further marginalized. The pandemic also weighed heavily on the care (as work) economy, the burden of which falls disproportionately on women. Identifying these issues is a critical step, and will allow strategic deliberations over structural and systemic solutions that could act as catalysts for an accelerated and inclusive recovery. In this context, the need of the hour lies in coming up with action-oriented goals, which is an opportunity that the G20 provides all stakeholders.