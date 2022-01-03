Let’s be stubborn on empathy for the sake of justice

I stood alone that night, in a hotel room. Grief and regret fraying my faith, in myself. The day made It clear that I was 2-3 weeks too late. If I had been to that place or somewhere similar, 3-4 weeks earlier, I would have noticed and weighed differently the canaries being snuffed out across the country in mid-March. I would have acted. And with our organizations’ reach and depth, and the experience through the pandemic, we would have saved lives. In the face of that calamitous second wave, we too would have been like straws. But that 2-3-week head-start would have meant a few hundred more lives saved, and, early preparation for the onslaught that was to ravage the country till July.