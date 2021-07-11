Let’s celebrate what the RSS chief said about new India

That anyone who kills a Muslim is a criminal is not the only obvious but extraordinary statement in Bhagwat’s speech. In anticipation of how the speech will be received, he said, “This is not an image makeover… We don’t have to morph to do anything in this country." He said the RSS was not a political organization. “Yes, we do have some thoughts about how to run the nation, and we do exert pressure, and we do use our heft during the elections to push our ideas…" You could sense a ‘but’ coming. “There are some important things politics cannot achieve…Uniting people is beyond the capacity of politics." He said this without sanctimony, in a matter-of-fact way. Some Hindus, he said, “who may actually be very good people will say I have become naive". But, he said, he had complete faith in the co-existence of Hindus and Muslims.