Let’s draw a line under financial repression through fuel taxation

Two weeks ago, this column suggested that the government undertake a technical study on bringing fuel products into the GST framework. Ghosh of SBI had done the grunt work already. In a research note published in March, he had estimated that including them in the GST basket at the top rate of 28% plus a cess to compensate for states’ value-added tax would lower prices to ₹84 for petrol and ₹77 for diesel, resulting in a net combined revenue loss of 0.4% of GDP for the Centre and states. It is worth serious contemplation. It is time for the government to draw a line under the reliance on indirect taxes, especially fuel taxes, to shore up its fiscal situation.