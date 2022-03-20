Let’s enforce age-gate rules to secure children on the internet

Peter Steiner’s famous cartoon in the New Yorker about online anonymity—that on the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog—becomes devastating in the context of digital inscrutability for kids. When nobody knows who is under 13, tweens can compare themselves with thinfluencers on Instagram, 5-year-olds can broadcast to hundreds of adults on streaming platforms, and children can wander into a strip club in the metaverse, according to a grim BBC News investigation published recently. Most popular social media firms including ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram have an age minimum of 13, but none of them does much to keep kids off its systems beyond asking for a date of birth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}