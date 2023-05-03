Let’s not be misguided that the dollar will be displaced5 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:38 AM IST
It’s still the only currency that can anchor global trade but the US must not weaponize its privilege
Today, it has become fashionable for people to bash the dollar. The American currency has been blamed for many financial ills, and the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis was the proverbial icing on the cake, as it happened in the US. There are political and economic reasons for this.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×