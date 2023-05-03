Let’s not be misguided that the dollar will be displaced

On the political front, the Ukraine crisis was the trigger. In the past too, the US has used the threat of sanctions against countries for dealing with Iran, and everyone complied. But Russia is different, given its strength. It has large foreign exchange reserves locked in the US dollar and it now finds these funds frozen. Countries cannot make payments in dollars to Russia as the global payments system Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is controlled by the US. While the US would have liked all countries to not deal with Russia, that was not feasible, as Europe still draws gas from this country. Hence, the US has shown flexibility, which reeks of double standards. It has also made countries think seriously about using other currencies or even their own for dealing with other nations. A fear of retribution in the future for non-compliance is palpable.

