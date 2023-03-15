Let’s not draw the wrong lessons from Singapore’s grand success4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Its attribution to authoritarian development would mistake correlation for causation but rule-of-law might be a major factor
For economists, anthropologists, sociologists and political scientists, Singapore represents a veritable laboratory of conundrums waiting to be analysed. In the pre-colonial era, this island of marsh and swamps served as a trading settlement, thanks to its relative proximity to the Malacca Strait. Traders from India and China passed through, with some deciding to stay and put down roots. Later, traders from the Netherlands and Portugal arrived. And then, the British came and brought labourers from India, Sri Lanka, and East Asia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×