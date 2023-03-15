Let’s not draw the wrong lessons from Singapore’s grand success

In reality, Singapore’s rapid growth has more to do with its high savings and investment rates, first-rate education system and intelligent policymaking. The intelligent policymaking can come from an authoritarian leader, but there is no causal link there. In fact, more often than not, authoritarianism is a step toward cronyism and a banana republic.What economists do not always recognize is that economic performance depends on many factors beyond economics, such as cultural norms, social cohesion, and the level of public trust. Unlike other countries that experienced authoritarianism, Singapore’s society has high trust and is not divided or polarized. In a speech in 2017, then-Deputy Prime Minister (and current senior minister) Tharman Shanmugaratnam argued that Singapore’s “identity is our brand of multiculturalism. It has made us a nation-state where citizens of all faiths and cultures accept each other as equals."

