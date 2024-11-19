Opinion
Let’s plug a privacy loophole in India’s account aggregator system
Rahul Matthan 4 min read 19 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- It’s important to embed regulation in digital infrastructure. And it’s technically possible for a software update to enforce India’s consent-based privacy law on users of this financial data-sharing network.
As regular readers of this column will know by now, I have long advocated the benefits of embedding regulatory principles directly into digital infrastructure.
