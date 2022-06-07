Let’s redesign the process of pre-legislative consultation5 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 10:46 PM IST
A wide net cast for inputs that can assure all stakeholders a real voice is an ideal we should fully embrace
In 2012, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued a set of 12 recommendations on policy-making practices for member and non-member nations. While the document covered a wide range of issues—from developing regulatory capacity to ensuring accountability and oversight—the recommendation that really resonated with me was the need for consultative policy-making. The OECD underscored the need for transparency in the legislative process, pointing out the importance of ensuring that lawmakers keep in mind the concerns of all affected parties. This, it said, was only possible if regulators offer the public meaningful opportunities to participate in the legislative process.