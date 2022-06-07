Let’s redesign the process of pre-legislative consultation

In 2014, India’s ministry of law and justice issued a policy on pre-legislative consultation. It was heartening to note that parts of this document drew on the principles set out in the OECD recommendations. For instance, the Central government was now obliged to place legislative proposals in the public domain for a period of at least 30 days before they were submitted to the Cabinet for consideration. Each such draft proposal had to be accompanied by a brief note justifying its necessity, its broad financial implications and an assessment of its impact on the environment, as also on the fundamental rights and lives and livelihoods of the people it would affect. Comments received from the public had to be summarized and placed on the website of the department or ministry concerned. These also had to be included in a note to the Cabinet along with the draft proposal.