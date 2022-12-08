Let’s reflect on what’ll make India a developed country

Nevertheless, membership of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) development assistance committee grouping, which currently comprises 30 member states, is generally considered to be the marker of being among the world’s most developed. As per OECD mandates, these nations, by virtue of being wealthy, must make their resources available for the economic development of the rest of the world. Currently, these countries are required to make available an equivalent of 0.7% of their respective GDPs for global development assistance.