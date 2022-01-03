It is widely acknowledged today that the pandemic’s impact has been unequal. Several reports suggest that small firms in the informal sector and poorer households saw large income losses. That could explain why the economy’s consumption engine has not gathered full steam yet. Before taking corrective steps, we need credible data on the informal sector and on consumption patterns. A detailed National Sample Survey (NSS) round on unincorporated enterprises will throw much-needed light on the state of the informal economy. A consumer expenditure survey will tell us how households across different economic classes have fared. To make sense of current consumption numbers, we need comparative data from past rounds. Such data is publicly available only for the 2011-12 round, but not for the last round in 2017-18. At least now, that dataset should be released.