Let’s review what our law admits as electronic evidence

When this provision was first introduced into the Evidence Act (in the year 2000), the primary concern of regulators was to ensure that electronic records stored on computers were faithfully represented in physical printouts, which were the only way in which these records could be produced as evidence in courts. That was a time before platform technologies, and it made sense for the law to require a person responsible for the computer system in question to certify that the machine was being regularly used to store and process information of the kind contained in the electronic record, and that it was not out of operation or otherwise malfunctioning in a way that would affect the e-record or the accuracy of its contents.

