Let’s strengthen and not dilute the National Food Security Act

The bogey of the NFSA being a drain on the public exchequer is not borne out by facts. The high food subsidy is actually a result of the mismanagement of food procurement and storage by the government. Today’s reform proposals are regressive because they would negate the goal of expanding coverage under the NFSA by making it quasi- universal. Reducing the number of PDS beneficiaries will be a throwback to the era of targeted distribution, which was not just inefficient and leakage-prone, but also excluded a large majority of the poor who actually needed government support. Also, there is absolutely no mechanism or instrument to reduce the number of beneficiaries. The Socio-Economic Caste Survey is almost a decade old and there is no way one can identify the required number of beneficiaries. But such a step at this juncture will also be detrimental to the stated purpose of the NFSA, which is to provide nutritional security. The latest data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) has clearly shown stagnation and in many cases reversal of the gains made on the nutritional front. With the covid pandemic exacerbating the food security and livelihood situation, any attempt to dilute the NFSA in the name of reforms will further weaken food and nutrition security. In fact, given the mounting stocks of foodgrain with FCI, the need of the hour is to expand the NFSA and make it universal, at least until stocks are exhausted or our economic situation returns to normal.

