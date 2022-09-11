Letter to a fresh Indian graduate upon entering the job market

A growing economy means that there are many jobs available for freshers, and you might not find it too hard to get one. But if you want your pay package to grow, you must become more productive. To be productive, you must be diligent, learn things quickly, build professional networks, seek mentors and try to excel at the work that you’ve been assigned. ‘Work-life balance’ is often misunderstood. There is no single point at which work, life responsibilities and leisure balance for everyone at every point in time. Your balance points are different from mine, as mine are from my retired father’s. We all struggle to achieve this balance, if at all we ever do. The good news is that if you work hard and learn fast, you will be able get closer to your desired balance. For by its very definition, higher productivity frees up more time for leisure.

