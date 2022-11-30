Levy a Tobin tax for the climate loss and damage fund1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 11:17 PM IST
We require an imaginative approach to raise funds without burdening any government, and not by robbing the rich to pay the poor
The CoP-27 outcome was a second-best solution. It failed to address critical aspects of capping the Earth’s temperature rise at 1.5° Celsius above its pre-industrial level. While the Global North has agreed to pay the South for losses and damages due to climate change, it should know that this is not charity. Its disproportionate consumption of the planet’s resources has created a historical, moral and legal obligation to pay for it. We require an imaginative approach to raise funds without burdening any government, and not by robbing the rich to pay the poor.