Levy a Tobin tax for the climate loss and damage fund

The past record of broken promises gives me little hope. If one looks at the history of financial commitments, they have never been met, despite large sums being spent on organizing futile talk shops. Take, for instance, the historic Earth Summit held in Rio in June 1992. I participated in that, and in the three review meetings afterwards, hardly saw any substantial progress. Over 104 heads of state and governments came to the 1992 meeting, which resulted in Agenda 21 to deal with a wide range of environmental issues. It adopted inter alia the Climate Change Convention. Agenda 21 recognized that its objectives would require large flows of new and additional financial resources.