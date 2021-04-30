Liberal democracies still need to act in defence of the free world

For Biden, the global agenda starts at home: defeating the coronavirus pandemic, rescuing the US economy, healing racial divisions, and restoring decency, dignity and responsibility to American public debate. To the world, he has already said that he is prepared to work with China, and even Russia, in trying to tackle global problems like climate change, but not with the US playing the role of supplicant. The Biden administration can cooperate with other developed countries in an alliance of the free to provide covid vaccines to poorer parts of the world, and to help them with sustainable development aid, rather than saddling them with huge debts to finance questionable projects, as China is doing. These countries should make it clear that they want to tackle inequalities and apply the global rulebook on trade and human rights fairly to everyone.

