Liberals must share much of the blame for a US at war with itself

It is unfortunate that just when the world needs far-sighted leadership from its superpowers (the US and China), in particular, we have the exact opposite. The US, facing a polarizing presidential election, the result more of a “liberal" unwillingness to tolerate the presence of a Donald Trump than the latter’s own manifest unsuitability for the job, is at war with itself. China, no doubt driven by internal threats to its own authoritarian power structure and emboldened by a weak America, has launched verbal and physical assaults on neighbours in the belief that it can become the new Asian hegemon. Far from providing solutions to a world driven apart by inequality, de-globalization, and internal and external conflicts, it has chosen to worsen the problem.