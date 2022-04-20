Life beyond the 30-second audio-visual advertisement

A smartphone stays with consumers throughout their waking hours. It is a wasted opportunity if such an always-on, always-with-you medium is used by marketers only to cue a purchase, which is infrequent behaviour. Smartphones are best used for increasing consumption moments, which are far more frequent. For example, while a hand-held device can be used to induce the purchase of fitness equipment, if it is also used to motivate the buyer to use the same on a regular basis, the persuasion process would be more comprehensive and useful. In many market categories, there is scope for inducing e-consumption by creating more consumption moments. But the type of stimuli that we deploy to evoke the desired behaviour has to be different from what was designed to get a purchase decision.

