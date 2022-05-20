Life expectancies and tennis racquets

I don’t know the answer. Perhaps there is another way to consider this data, and statisticians or demographers can explain it. Maybe it is an obvious explanation. Still, for the time being, I’m deliberately not searching for it because I’m trying to explain and understand it myself. For example, are there reasons for the decline of death rates that are separate from the increase in life expectancies? Hypothetically, if a country has a very low life expectancy - if not quite as low as Freedonia’s one year - would this difference be smaller? If a country has a very small population, would that have any bearing on the difference?