Life in universe, the immortal paradox

Life in universe, the immortal paradox5 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Just by looking around our place in the universe and making some reasonable calculations, it seems very likely that extraterrestrial life must exist somewhere
It’s fascinating how a single film stimulates thought in different directions. In this case, Oppenheimer. In my last column, I touched on the connection between the Galton-Watson process and Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project colleague Leo Szilard’s work. Time, this week, for a look at another Oppenheimer colleague, the physicist Enrico Fermi.