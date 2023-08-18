Life in universe, the immortal paradox

Specifically, this is about a conversation Fermi and a few other scientists had at Los Alamos in 1950. The Manhattan Project and the bomb were in the past, so perhaps not so much on their minds by then. But there had been several reports of UFO sightings. I don’t think these thinkers believed these were actually extraterrestrial visitors, but it got them discussing space travel, and the possibility of it happening at speeds close to or even faster than the speed of light. For at least from how we humans look at it, visiting other stars would have to happen at those kinds of speeds. After all, even at the speed of light it will take over four years to travel between Earth and our nearest stellar neighbour, Proxima Centauri.