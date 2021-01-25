‘Like life, the long-term journey of markets feels incredible’

Of course, markets have a strange way of surprising us, and incidentally on the night of my 25th birthday, in 2008, Lehman Brothers was declared bankrupt, sending us into the greatest financial crisis we had seen, and my first bear market as a professional. Markets are a great teacher, and 2008 is still my biggest one. Shortly after, I decided to move back to India to start my own business, and in the first week, back home, my father-in-law suggested we meet a broker to understand more about the markets. The three of us went to Ventura Securities in May 2009, and around 10:30am, everyone started distributing chocolates on the floor—that was the day when UPA II had come to power and markets were exuberant.

