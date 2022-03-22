Like oil, soaring prices of wheat could have broad repercussions

When it comes to regions, the Middle East is a huge importer and imports close to a fourth of the total global imports (16 countries of Asia and Africa were considered for this calculation). The price of wheat is a very important constituent in the overall political structure of many Middle Eastern countries that have autocratic regimes. In these countries, bread isn’t just bread. As Russell puts it: “[Bread] is the cornerstone of the social contract between the rulers and the ruled across the Middle East… Subsidies ensured that food was cheap… This social contract was part of an authoritarian bargain, whereby security was traded for freedom and people enjoyed the ‘democracy of bread’ rather than the ‘democracy of the vote’."