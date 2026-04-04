Few Indian women have stormed the male bastion of manufacturing as forcefully as Lila Poonawalla. She managed this feat not in the diversity-conscious 2020s, but through the gritty, grease-stained decades of the 1970s and 80s, an era when women were expected to grace the arts or, at most, the perceived soft corridors of HR or marketing.
Storming the shop floor: The Lila Poonawalla story
SummaryLila Poonawalla's story is a masterclass in resilience and leadership.
Few Indian women have stormed the male bastion of manufacturing as forcefully as Lila Poonawalla. She managed this feat not in the diversity-conscious 2020s, but through the gritty, grease-stained decades of the 1970s and 80s, an era when women were expected to grace the arts or, at most, the perceived soft corridors of HR or marketing.
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