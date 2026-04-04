Storming the shop floor: The Lila Poonawalla story

In 1967, among the first women to graduate in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), Poonawalla was a statistical anomaly. Even today, women occupy around 20% of the seats in the premier IITs, with branches like mechanical and civil engineering remaining overwhelmingly male. The numbers in the corner office are even bleaker, with the manufacturing sector continuing to be a male fortress. Of the top 100 manufacturing companies in India today, only a handful are headed by women who reached those heights without the leverage of a family name.